Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid name starting lineups

Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames this evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.

ALINEACIÓN I Los 1️⃣1️⃣ leones que jugarán de inicio ante el @realmadrid en el último partido de la temporada en San Mamés 🏟️#AthleticRealMadrid #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/AzTmersvfh — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) May 16, 2021

They’re second in La Liga, two points behind Atletico and two clear of third-placed Barcelona. They need to beat Athletic, always a difficult task at their place, and hope Atletico drop points to Osasuna. That would put Madrid in the driving seat heading into the final game of the season, where they face Villarreal at Valdebebas. Atletico travel to play Real Valladolid.

Zinedine Zidane opted for what looked to be a 4-3-3 shape, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Nacho and Miguel Gutierrez. The midfield three will be Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric, with Karim Benzema leading the line, flanked by Vinicius and Rodrygo.