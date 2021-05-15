Zinedine Zidane enigmatic on his future: “There comes a time when you have to change because it’s good for everyone”

Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.

They’re second in La Liga, two points behind Atletico and two clear of third-placed Barcelona. They need to beat Athletic, always a difficult task at their place, and hope Atletico drop points to Osasuna. That would put Madrid in the driving seat heading into the final game of the season, where they face Villarreal at Valdebebas. Atletico travel to play Real Valladolid.

Much talk pre-game, however, was about the future of Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman has been linked with making an exit this close season, a year ahead of the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2022. It’s thought he’s jaded and believes that the club would benefit from a new presence in the dugout.

“The answer is very boring,” Zidane said as carried by Marca when asked about his future. “The truth is there are two games left. I don’t know what will happen. Anything can happen. This is Real Madrid. I don’t see myself beyond the day to day.

“They think that I leave because I went to take responsibility away when things get complicated, but it’s not like that. I do what I do and I do it to the fullest. There comes a time when you have to change because it’s good for everyone. There are times when you have to be there and others when you have to go for the good of everyone.”