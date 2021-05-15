La Liga La Roja

Suso could make it into Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for Euro 2020

Luis Enrique will announce his La Roja squad for Euro 2020 in the coming days, with a couple of interesting decisions expected due to absences according to Marca. The coach has been following different players throughout the final stretch of La Liga’s season, one of whom is Sevilla’s Suso.

Suso last played for Spain back in 2018, but he’s enjoyed a good season under Julen Lopetegui in his native Andalusia. Luis Enrique was in attendance for Sevilla’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid last week specifically to see the wide man in the flesh. The man from Cadiz, who joined Sevilla on a permanent deal after a loan spell last season, has become a key part of a strong side.

Suso has played 42 games for Lopetegui at Sevilla this season, scoring four goals and contributing six assists. Jesus Navas has also played 42 games for Sevilla this campaign, and also harbours hopes of making Luis Enrique’s squad. Navas, 35, was part of the Spanish team that won the World Cup in 2010.

