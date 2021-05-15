Spanish football morning headlines: Camavinga remains Madrid priority, Madrid want more for Varane than United are offering, Koeman will play 4-3-3 if he stays at Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 15th

Eduardo Camavinga remains a priority for Real Madrid

The pandemic and the resulting economic realities brought a halt to Real Madrid’s pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga. The young midfielder was keen to join the club and the club were keen to have him according to Marca, but they were left paralysed because of their financial situation and unable to execute the move.

Real Madrid want more for Raphael Varane than Manchester United are offering

Manchester United are preparing a €46m bid for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane according to The Mirror and carried by Diario AS. This amount, however, falls significantly short of the valuation Madrid have placed on the Frenchman.

Ronald Koeman will play 4-3-3 if he stays at Barcelona next season

Ronald Koeman’s future is one of the great unknowns at Barcelona. His contract runs until 2022, but there’s movement within the club against him according to Mundo Deportivo. This is normal in many ways given he wasn’t the coach selected by Joan Laporta, but by the previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu. It’s up in the air whether the Dutchman, a legend at the club in his playing days, will coach Barcelona next season.