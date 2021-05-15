Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane and Koeman speak on their futures, Simeone focused on the day-to-day

Spanish football evening headlines for May 15th

Zinedine Zidane enigmatic on his future: “There comes a time when you have to change because it’s good for everyone”

Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.

Read more here.

Ronald Koeman: “It’s important for a coach to have the confidence of the club and I want to continue if that’s the case. We’ll see at the end of the season.”

Barcelona face Celta Vigo tomorrow evening at Camp Nou in a game they simply must win if they intend on having any chance at winning La Liga. In truth, it’s virtually impossible for them to challenge Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid for the crown, but going into the game they’re still mathematically in the fight.

Read more here.

Diego Simeone: “We continue in the same line always”

Atletico Madrid face Osasuna on Sunday evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and will seek to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona.

Read more here.