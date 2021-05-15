Source heavily involved in PSG’s bid to sign Mbappe back in 2017 reveals their primary task was convincing his to resist Madrid’s attention

It’s never easy to sign a star, especially when every major outfit in Europe are also intent on securing his services. That was the scenario back in the summer of 2017 according to Marca, when Paris Saint-Germain eventually won the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Luis Ferrer, who spent eleven years at PSG, was key in organising Mbappe’s arrival in the French capital. He said that a pivotal element in finalising the deal was convincing him to resist the advances of La Liga giants Real Madrid, who to this day retain a serious interest in him.

Unai Emery also played an important role in winning the then-teenager’s confidence, as PSG embarked on a veritable charm offensive that eventually succeeded. The forward signed a deal until the summer of 2022, the final year of which he’s about to enter. Madrid will hope that this time it’s their charm offensive that comes out successful.