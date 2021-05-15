La Liga News

Source heavily involved in PSG’s bid to sign Mbappe back in 2017 reveals their primary task was convincing his to resist Madrid’s attention

It’s never easy to sign a star, especially when every major outfit in Europe are also intent on securing his services. That was the scenario back in the summer of 2017 according to Marca, when Paris Saint-Germain eventually won the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe

Luis Ferrer, who spent eleven years at PSG, was key in organising Mbappe’s arrival in the French capital. He said that a pivotal element in finalising the deal was convincing him to resist the advances of La Liga giants Real Madrid, who to this day retain a serious interest in him.

Kylian Mbappe

Unai Emery also played an important role in winning the then-teenager’s confidence, as PSG embarked on a veritable charm offensive that eventually succeeded. The forward signed a deal until the summer of 2022, the final year of which he’s about to enter. Madrid will hope that this time it’s their charm offensive that comes out successful.

Posted by

Tags Kylian Mbappe La Liga Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.