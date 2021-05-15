Sevilla ‘open to offers’ for Munir El Haddadi ahead of 2021/22

Sevilla will listen to offers for midfield star Munir El Hadaddi this summer according to reports from Diario AS.

The Moroccan international has featured more as an impact substitute under Julen Lopetegui so far this season, with nine starts and 15 runs off the bench in La Liga in 2020/21.

That lack of a regular starting role has seen him linked with a possible exit from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and Lopetegui could be open to offers.

The report states Sevilla will listen to offers in the region of €10m for the former Barcelona youth team player with Lopetegui rumoured to be frustrated with his attitude in recent weeks.

If El Haddadi does leave the club in the coming months, he will be an attractive option for other Spanish top-flight sides, but Sevilla may need to lower the asking price to closer to €8m to secure a sale.

Image via Getty Images