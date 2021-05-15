Ronald Koeman will play 4-3-3 if he stays at Barcelona next season

Ronald Koeman’s future is one of the great unknowns at Barcelona. His contract runs until 2022, but there’s movement within the club against him according to Mundo Deportivo. This is normal in many ways given he wasn’t the coach selected by Joan Laporta, but by the previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu. It’s up in the air whether the Dutchman, a legend at the club in his playing days, will coach Barcelona next season.

Laporta respects Koeman, and believes he’s done some very good work since taking charge of the club last summer. But the manner in which he’s let the title slip right at the crucial part of the season, with underwhelming performances against Granada, Atletico Madrid and Levante, is undoubtedly cause of concern.

Laporta met with Koeman this week for lunch, a meeting where they discussed many things relating to the first team setup. One of the most important topics they touched on was the formation; the Dutchman has experimented with a three-at-the-back setup, but Laporta was keen to stress that Barcelona’s heritage needs to be respected by the use of an offensive-minded 4-3-3 formation. Koeman’s believed to be open to using the formation once he gets the players he feels he needs this summer.