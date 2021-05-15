Ronald Koeman: “It’s important for a coach to have the confidence of the club and I want to continue if that’s the case. We’ll see at the end of the season.”

Barcelona face Celta Vigo tomorrow evening at Camp Nou in a game they simply must win if they intend on having any chance at winning La Liga. In truth, it’s virtually impossible for them to challenge Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid for the crown, but going into the game they’re still mathematically in the fight.

Barcelona are third in La Liga heading into the game, two points behind Madrid and four behind league leaders Atletico. If they aren’t careful, they could be overtaken by fourth-placed Sevilla, who are two points behind them. Celta are eighth, and could go two points behind Villarreal should results go their way.

“I think the important thing is to believe, continue, win and hope,” Ronald Koeman said pre-match in comments carried by Marca. “We know that the chances of winning [the title] are small, but there’s still a chance. We have to win and wait.”

Koeman met with president Joan Laporta on Thursday afternoon for a two-and-a-half hour lunch, where the future was discussed. The Dutchman’s job has come under serious pressure in recent weeks, with the manner in which they’ve blown an excellent shot at the crown due to poor results against Granada, Atletico and Levante coming under the spotlight.

“You have to analyse the entire season,” he said. “We’re disappointed; we were able to win it. It’s important for a coach to have the confidence of the club and I want to continue if that’s the case. We’ll see at the end of the season.

“I want to continue, I’m happy, but there’s a lot of room to improve things. The road doesn’t end this season. There are things to be improved, impressive data, but I’ll talk about it at the end [of the season]. It’s not fair that in the space of two weeks everything’s gone from perfect to horrible.”