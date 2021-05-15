Real Madrid want more for Raphael Varane than Manchester United are offering

Manchester United are preparing a €46m bid for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane according to The Mirror and carried by Diario AS. This amount, however, falls significantly short of the valuation Madrid have placed on the Frenchman.

Varane is valued at €70m according to Transfermarkt, and Madrid want an offer close to that value. His contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022 and he’s decided to leave the club this transfer window. At 28, he wants a new challenge, and feels the time is now or never to do so. He’s a direct request from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United intend on reinforcing their squad with two or three major signings, so have room to manoeuvre regarding their offer for Varane. The ball is in their court, however, in that Madrid will look to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free in 2022. David Alaba will join Madrid on a free this summer, and while the initial plan was to bring in another centre-back the good performances of Eder Militao and Nacho have changed that idea.