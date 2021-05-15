PSG target Mo Salah as possible Kylian Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain could make a bold move for Liverpool star Mohammed Salah if Kylian Mbappe leaves the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

French international Mbappe is set for crunch contract talks with the Parisians ahead of next month’s European Championships as he prepares to enter into the final year of his current deal.

PSG have maintained their stance of wanting to keep Mbappe, and tie him to a new long term contract in the French capital, but their resolve will be tested if Real Madrid solidify their interest in him.

If Mbappe does opt to push for a move to Madrid, reports from ESPN claim PSG sporting director Leonardo has already drawn up a list of potential replacements for the 22-year old.

Salah has stood out in a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2020/21, with 30 goals in 48 games so far, but the Reds could be open to a deal if their €80m minimum asking price is met.