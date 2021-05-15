Marcelo returns to Real Madrid squad to travel to Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.

They’re second in La Liga, two points behind Atletico and two clear of third-placed Barcelona. They need to beat Athletic, always a difficult task at their place, and hope Atletico drop points to Osasuna. That would put Madrid in the driving seat heading into the final game of the season, where they face Villarreal at Valdebebas. Atletico travel to play Real Valladolid.

The rearguard will once again be a headache for Zinedine Zidane, with only four first-teamers available to play in the last line of defence before goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Marcelo, one of the four, was left out of the squad to play Granada last Thursday after a reported argument between himself and Zidane, but the Brazilian has returned to the squad for Athletic.