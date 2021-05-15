Manchester United linked with Getafe midfield star

Manchester United could make a shock summer move for Getafe midfield anchor man Mauro Arambarri.

The Premier League side are rumoured to be in the market for midfield options ahead of the 2020/21 season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to La Liga for options.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente, but with Los Rojiblancos demanding a minimum of €80m for the Spanish international, Arambarri is a much cheaper alternative.

The Uruguayan was linked with a move to Atletico himself at the start of the current campaign, after establishing a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Spain under Jose Bordalas.

However, that interest has now cooled from their domestic rivals, and United are planning a €20m swoop according to reports from Diario AS.

The 25-year-old currently has a release clause of €25m but United are confident they can reduce that price down due to Getafe economic concerns this summer.