Luis Suarez has a decision to make this summer

Luis Suarez can determine his own future, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Atletico Madrid forward, who joined from Barcelona this past summer, has a contract with the club beyond the season’s end but with an option to leave should he desire.

It looks unlikely he’ll activate it this summer, however. The Uruguayan and his family are content and settled in Madrid after six years in Barcelona, and the player himself is enjoying life on and off the pitch. But moving forward, he’s on the record of having interest in playing in another league; MLS, specifically.

Suarez has spoken before of holding an ambition to play in the United States before calling it a day, which at 34 can’t be too far away. One of the proposals on the table is from David Beckham’s Inter Miami, who are keen to bring Suarez Stateside. While it seems probable he’ll play in La Liga for one more season, it’s possible that it could be his last.