La Liga News

Former Real Madrid star linked with Bayern Munich switch

Former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi is rumoured to be a summer target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Hakimi famously opted against signing a contract extension in the Spanish capital in 2020 after he returned from a two year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Despite rising through ranks during 10 years within the Los Blancos youth set up, the Moroccan international was unconvinced of a guaranteed first team role in Madrid.

Achraf Hakimi

He opted to join Inter Milan at the start of the current campaign and the 22-year-old has played a key role in their first Serie A title win since 2010.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern are aiming to take advantage of Inter’s potential need to sell players in the coming months by tabling a €50m bid.

Antonio Conte is unlikely to be keen on selling one of his key stars ahead of the 2021/22 season but the Italian boss is likely to be forced to sell at least one big name player in 2021.

 

Posted by

Tags Achraf Hakimi Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Inter Milan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.