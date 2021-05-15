Former Real Madrid star linked with Bayern Munich switch

Former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi is rumoured to be a summer target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Hakimi famously opted against signing a contract extension in the Spanish capital in 2020 after he returned from a two year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Despite rising through ranks during 10 years within the Los Blancos youth set up, the Moroccan international was unconvinced of a guaranteed first team role in Madrid.

He opted to join Inter Milan at the start of the current campaign and the 22-year-old has played a key role in their first Serie A title win since 2010.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern are aiming to take advantage of Inter’s potential need to sell players in the coming months by tabling a €50m bid.

Antonio Conte is unlikely to be keen on selling one of his key stars ahead of the 2021/22 season but the Italian boss is likely to be forced to sell at least one big name player in 2021.