Former Barcelona legend Dani Alves recalled by Brazil

Former Barcelona superstar Dani Alves has been recalled to the Brazil squad at the ripe old age of 38.

Alves returned to his native country in 2019, following his release from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, signing for Sao Paulo on a three year contract.

However, despite enjoying an Indian summer to his career back in Brazil, he has not represented the national side since 2019.

But Le Seleção head coach Tite has now opted to bring him back into the fold for their vital 2022 World Cup qualifying double header against Ecuador and Paraguay next month.

🇧🇷 Quer a lista completa? Esses são os 24 que vão encarar Equador e Paraguai nos próximos desafios da #SeleçãoBrasileira pelas Eliminatórias! pic.twitter.com/LkeqopAFZx — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 14, 2021

“Alves is in a good moment and has a great history with the National Team,” said Tite, as per reports from Diario AS.

“In qualifying matches for the World Cup there is no time for recovery and he is playing at his physical peak.

“He has great leadership skills and that’s very good for the group.”

La Liga are represented elsewhere in Tite’s squad with Real Madrid trio Eder Militao, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior all named in it alongside Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi.

Tite is set to use the World Cup qualifiers as warm up games for his players ahead of the rearranged Copa America tournament, with Brazil up against Venezuela, Peru and Colombia in their group.

Image via Getty Images