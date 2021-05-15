Eintracht Frankfurt to open talks with Raul Gonzalez

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt will open contract negotiations with Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez over their vacant manager role in the coming weeks.

Current Eintracht boss Adi Hutter will leave the club next month to take charge of rivals Borussia Monchengladbach for the 2021/22 campaign as part of a huge managerial reshuffle in the German top flight.

According to reports from Marca, the club have targeted the former Spanish international Raul as their primary choice to replace Hutter and the club want to move quickly to secure a deal.

Raul is rumoured to be open to the possibility of a move away from Madrid, with rumours of him taking over the first team role unlikely to materialise, as Zinedine Zidane is expected to remain in charge next season.

The 43-year-old is currently in charge of the Real Madrid Castilla team and he is likely to delay talks until the end of their play off run this month.