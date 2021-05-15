Eduardo Camavinga remains a priority for Real Madrid

The pandemic and the resulting economic realities brought a halt to Real Madrid’s pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga. The young midfielder was keen to join the club and the club were keen to have him according to Marca, but they were left paralysed because of their financial situation and unable to execute the move.

Camavinga became a client of Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s agent, last summer, which gave the whole operation an added degree of seriousness. Barnett has acknowledged in these past few days that many clubs have enquired as to his client’s services, among them Bayern Munich. Just 18, Camavinga’s already a full French international.

Madrid aren’t on an equal financial playing field with many of their rivals for his signature, so like with Kylian Mbappe will need to rely on the emotional factor to win the race. Ngolo Kante’s display of dominance during Madrid’s Champions League tie with Chelsea has convinced the club of the need to secure energy in the engine room.