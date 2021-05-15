Diego Simeone: “We continue in the same line always”

Atletico Madrid face Osasuna on Sunday evening in another crucial match in their bid to win La Liga. Los Rojiblancos secured a titanic, if nervy, victory over Real Sociedad midweek, and will seek to continue to build their title charge with another win at the Wanda Metropolitano against the men from Pamplona.

“We continue in the same line always,” Diego Simeone said pre-match in comments carried by Marca. “We’re concerned with the Osasuna match, they’re a team that’s competed very well historically and will do so tomorrow, as well. We’re going to try to win our match, which is the most important thing. I see the team as having a lot of enthusiasm.”

Atletico go into the game top of the table, two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and four clear of third-placed Barcelona. Both their title rivals will play at the same time as Atletico on Sunday; Madrid face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames while Barcelona host Celta Vigo.

Osasuna will be tough opponents. They sit eleventh in the league table after a solid campaign, and will be looking at the game as a free hit, a chance to upset the apple cart and bloody the nose of a big boy. Victory could see them climb above Granada and Athletic depending on how both do in their games.