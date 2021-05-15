Barcelona could sell up to seven players ahead of the 2021/22 season

Barcelona look set for a summer of upheaval even if Ronald Koeman‘s side do claw their way back into the La Liga title race.

The Catalans have lost ground to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid heading into the final fortnight of the campaign with Koeman’s own future under pressure if they do fall short.

Koeman is set for further talks with president Joan Laporta in the coming weeks and the Dutch boss will be encouraged to lighten the La Blaugrana wage bill this summer.

Laporta’s key election promise was to ensure the continuation of Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou and the Catalans will need to balance their budget to afford a new contract for the 33-year old.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, up to seven players could be sold before the start of the 2021/22 season with Koeman likely to be reliant on the free transfer market for incomings.

Back up goal keeper Neto is likely to leave after growing frustrated at his decreased first team role with defensive pair Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo also available if a buyer can be found.

Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho is the big name which the club want to remove from the squad but Laporta will be forced to take a sizeable loss on the €120m they paid to Liverpool for him in 2018.

Miralem Pjanic could be sold if Koeman goes, with the pair rumoured to be linked to each other’s continuity, with Matheus Fernandes and Martin Braithwaite also possible names on the departure list.