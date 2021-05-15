Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid target Lautaro Martinez reveals his future

Lautaro Martinez, after some time in the shade, is the man on everyone’s lips once again. The Argentine forward has thrived alongside Romelu Lukaku at Inter this season, and has been linked with La Liga’s big three in recent weeks; Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lautaro confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports, with comments carried by Diario Sport, that he was close to joining Barcelona last summer but that he has no intention of leaving Italy. Inter have just won Serie A, and look a real force under Antonio Conte. “I’m very happy at Inter and I have no plans to leave,” he said. “The contract [on the table] will be signed.”

Lautaro’s contract with Inter is set to expire in the summer of 2023, but the 23-year-old appears set to sign a new deal and stay in Milan. It seems difficult, therefore, to imagine how the Spanish clubs could hijack the operation and find a way to tempt him away from the San Siro. Rated at €70m by Transfermarkt, the Argentine has scored 16 goals and contributed eight assists in 36 league appearances this campaign.