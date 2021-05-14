Xavi Hernandez dismisses Barcelona comeback rumours with Al-Sadd extension

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has put an end to speculation linking him with a summer return to the club by extending his contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd.

🗣 Xavi: "I'm proud to continue at Al-Sadd. We achieved a lot together, scored goals, won matches and titles, and we are all very proud of this success. Getting this kind of support is the best thing any coach can get.”#AlSadd #XAVI2023 pic.twitter.com/lFpXrjofGP — 🏆 #75 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 12, 2021

The former Spanish international has now agreed a new deal until 2023 as he continues his stint with the Arab superpower.

The ex-Spanish international was connected with the vacant manager’s post at the Camp Nou last summer following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

However, he opted to remain in Qatar, and Ronald Koeman was appointed as Valverde’s replacement on a two-year deal.

But with Barcelona already out of the Champions League this season and seeing their La Liga title chances taking a blow in recent weeks, the Dutch boss is under pressure over his own future at the Camp Nou.

New club president Joan Laporta has previously stated his long-term goal is to bring Xavi back to Catalonia, but that plan now looks to be delayed by at least a year, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Xavi enjoyed an incredibly successful spell as a Barcelona player between 1998 and 2015, winning nine league titles and four Champions Leagues, in 767 appearances for the club – a club record only surpassed by Lionel Messi.