Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid’s kids do the job, Sergi Roberto’s emotional message, revolution on the horizon at Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 14th

The kids are alright

Zinedine Zidane put out a youthful Real Madrid team last night at Los Carmenes according to Marca, and it was a bet that paid off. A team led by Miguel Gutierrez (19), Marvin (20), Vinicius Junior (20), Rodrygo (20) and Fede Valverde (22) beat Granada 4-1 to keep Madrid alive in the race with Atletico Madrid for La Liga.

Read more here.

Sergi Roberto: “I’m going through difficult times, physically and mentally”

Sergi Roberto has spoken out on Instagram about the difficulties he’s experienced this season, as carried by Diario AS. The Catalan has endured an injury-hit season, unable to find consistency in Ronald Koeman’s new-look Barcelona. He suffered another muscle tear during the Blaugrana’s game with Levante this week, as well as a relapse in the rectus femoris of the right leg.

Read more here.

Revolution on the horizon at Barcelona

Barcelona’s virtual exit from La Liga’s title race has reinforced Joan Laporta’s confidence in his opinion that a profound shake-up of the club is needed if they’re to be competitive next season, according to Mundo Deportivo. Just half the dressing room at Ronald Koeman’s disposal at the moment are deemed non-transferable.

Read more here.