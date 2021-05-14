Sergi Roberto: “I’m going through difficult times, physically and mentally”

Sergi Roberto has spoken out on Instagram about the difficulties he’s experienced this season, as carried by Diario AS. The Catalan has endured an injury-hit season, unable to find consistency in Ronald Koeman’s new-look Barcelona. He suffered another muscle tear during the Blaugrana’s game with Levante this week, as well as a relapse in the rectus femoris of the right leg.

“When things go wrong, it’s time to get up and do everything possible to change it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m going through difficult times, physically and mentally, but I’m convinced that the good will come, with work and positivity, as I have always done, since I want to go back to enjoying what I like the most and to above all be at one hundred percent.” He ended the message by thanking fans for their “messages of encouragement”.

Sergi Roberto’s desire to return is evident. The Catalan’s first injury of the season occurred against Atletico Madrid back on November 21st, since which he’s had two comebacks and two relapses with more than four months out of action. He’s missed 31 games, a number that will hit 33 given he won’t return before the end of this season.

Sergi Roberto will miss a minimum of one month due to his latest setback, one that saw him leave the pitch at Levante after barely an hour. The club sought to play down its gravity, but the player himself has left fans in no doubt of the gravity of the complaint with his candid Instagram post.