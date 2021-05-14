Revolution on the horizon at Barcelona

Barcelona’s virtual exit from La Liga’s title race has reinforced Joan Laporta’s confidence in his opinion that a profound shake-up of the club is needed if they’re to be competitive next season, according to Mundo Deportivo. Just half the dressing room at Ronald Koeman’s disposal at the moment are deemed non-transferable.

Barcelona think that up to 14 squad members could depart, either through transfers, loans or releases. The club are trying to restructure the squad amidst the devastating economic effects of the pandemic and the difficult-to-manage wage bill. They’re also working with the idea that Lionel Messi will stay at the club for the next two seasons, and are planning on building any team around their Argentine captain.

Eric Garcia is one man they’re looking to bring in, with the Catalan defender’s contract coming to an end at Manchester City this summer. Three other free agents they’re interested in are Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Lyon’s Memphis Depay. Eric Garcia is a former Barcelona player, Wijnaldum and Memphis have worked with Koeman at the Netherlands and Aguero is one of Messi’s closest friends.