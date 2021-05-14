Real Madrid announce Toni Kroos is self-isolating after close contact with positive covid-19 case

Real Madrid have announced in a club statement that key midfielder Toni Kroos is self-isolating after coming into direct contact with a positive covid-19 case. All tests performed on the player have come back as negative, but the German still must follow protocol.

The news comes as a blow to Zinedine Zidane given Madrid are in the midst of a tight battle for the title with Atletico Madrid. A youthful side beat Granada 4-1 last night to keep pace with their city rivals and league leaders, taking them two points behind Los Rojiblancos following their win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday night. There’s two games left to play this season, so Los Blancos need to win both and hope Atletico slip.

Madrid travel to the Basque Country this Sunday to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, traditionally a tough task. They finish off the season at home to Villarreal the following Sunday. Atletico host Osasuna before going to Real Valladolid on the final day.