PSG to rival Real Madrid for Tottenham star

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could challenge Real Madrid in their rumoured pursuit of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier this summer.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be tracking the Ivory Coast international after he slipped down the pecking order in 2020, with ex Spurs manager Jose Mourinho opting for Matt Doherty as his first choice right back.

Aurier has been given an increased first team role under interim boss Ryan Mason, but PSG are rumoured to be interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

According to reports from Diario AS, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign him, with Tottenham eager to sell, as his enters into the final year of his contract next month.

Aurier was a regular starter during his first spell in the French capital, winning two league titles under former boss Laurent Blanc, before moving on to North London in 2017.