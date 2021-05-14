PSG to push ahead with Sergio Ramos move

Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain will step up their efforts to sign Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The veteran Spanish international is currently sidelined through injury for Zinedine Zidane’s title chasers and he may not feature again for them this season.

However, despite a strong message from the 35-year-old over his desire to stay on in Madrid, there has been no progress on contract extension talks, with his current deal expiring next month.

Ramos’ advisors have been locked intalk with the Los Blancos hierarchy since the start of 2020, but with the defender unwilling to budge on his demand for a two-year contract, and the club only offering a further 12 months, they have reached a stand-off.

According to reports from Diario AS, the French giants are now set to swoop in and offer Ramos a two year contract on the same terms as his current deal in Madrid before he joins up with the Spain squad for Euro 2020.