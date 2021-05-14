Manchester United still keen on Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente

Premier League giants Manchester United could reignite their ongoing transfer interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was linked with a move for the Spanish international at the start of the 2020/21 season amid growing speculation over Paul Pogba’s long term future at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils were put off by Los Rojiblancos demand for Llorente’s full €120m release clause from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Atletico have reacted to United’s interest by starting contract extension talks with the former Real Madrid star to increase his deal from 2024 to 2026, on improved salary terms.

United are still unwilling to meet Atletico’s full asking price and could begin negotiations with an initial €80m offer.

Llorente has developed into a key player in Diego Simeone’s side, as part of their title push this season, with an impressive 12 goals and 11 assists in 35 games in 2020/21.