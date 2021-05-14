Kylian Mbappe front and centre as Paris Saint-Germain release new kit

Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that they intend on keeping Kylian Mbappe by featuring him in the publicity campaign for their new shirt, note Marca. The Frenchman’s contract with the Parisian club ends in 2022 and he’s been heavily linked with a move to La Liga with Real Madrid, who’ve long been admirers.

The shirt is all-blue and features the Jordan logo instead of the Nike logo. It’s appeared on away kits, third kits and fourth kits before, but never the home kit. It’s a result of the deal negotiated between PSG and Jordan, one of the most pivotal sponsorship agreements the club have. The colour of the kit is in part inspired by one of the Chicago Bulls’ strips, the team with which Michael Jordan achieved such success.

Neymar, who was also linked with a move to Spain this summer in the shape of a return to Barcelona, led the marketing campaign for the strip alongside Mbappe. The Brazilian, whose contract was also set to expire in 2022, has recently extended his deal to 2025. Time will tell as to whether Mbappe will follow suit.