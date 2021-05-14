Former Inter player asserts that Lautaro Martinez is going to Atletico Madrid

Lautaro Martinez’s future is up in the air. His contract with Inter expires in the summer of 2023 and his representatives are slowing down the process of renewal, something Inter are keen to tie up. A move to Spain and La Liga has been mooted, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid previously mentioned in connection with the Argentine. In recent days, however, Atletico Madrid’s name has been brought into the conversation.

Atletico had been close to signing him years before, having agreed a €9m deal to secure his services. Lautaro had been at Racing at the time and he had even passed his medical in Buenos Aires, only for Inter to swoop in at the last minute with compatriot and former Inter man Diego Milito’s intervention thought to have been crucial.

The move may be back on, however, according to former Inter player Nicola Ventola. Speaking on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, he said that Lautaro is going to Atletico and the deal is done. Given Atletico’s main striker is the 34-year-old Luis Suarez and their second option is the underperforming Joao Felix, it’s an assertion sure to excite Atletico fans.