Emerson set to stay at Real Betis for 2021/22 season

Barcelona defender Emerson will stay on at Real Betis for the 2021/22 La Liga season despite his contractual obligation to return to Catalonia.

The Brazilian international was signed as part of a unique joint financial operation between the two Spanish clubs at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

As per the terms of the agreement, the 22-year-old joined the Andalucians on an initial two-year loan deal with Barcelona retaining the right to buy him outright for a €6m fee this summer.

However, with Barcelona uncertain over whether to sign him before their clause expires, Real Betis could propose an alternative agreement for their ever present right back.

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Betis will allow Barcelona to bring him to Camp Nou in 2022, to complete the final two years of his contract, but at a discounted price of €2m.

Real Betis are unlikely to be able convince Barcelona to agree to a full transfer with the Catalans confident of securing a €25+ price for him in future.