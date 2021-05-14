Cadiz aiming to avoid loan payment to Atletico Madrid over Ivan Saponjic

La Liga side Cadiz find themselves in a bizarre end of situation regarding Atletico Madrid loanee Ivan Saponjic.

The Croatian international has struggled to make any impact with Los Rojiblancos following his 2019 move to Madrid from Benfica.

Diego Simeone opted to sanction a loan move to Cadiz in January but the 23-year-old has continued to struggle in Andalucia with just two league starts.

However, as part of the agreement between the two clubs, Cadiz could be required to pay a fee if he fails to play more than 45 minutes in a minimum of five league games before the end of 2020/21.

Saponjic has only completed at least a half of a game on four occasions in 2020, but Cadiz boss Alvaro Cervera has admitted he will have to play him in at least one of their final two games of the season, as per reports from Diario AS.

He is expected to keep his place in the Cadiz starting line up, after netting his first club goal against Osasuna in midweek, with Cevera’s side hosting struggling Elche this weekend.