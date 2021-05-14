Barcelona to tempt Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick ahead of 2021/22 season

Barcelona could make a bold move to bring outgoing Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick to the club as manager this summer.

Flick has confirmed he will leave the Bundesliga champions this summer with RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann already named as his incoming successor in Bavaria.

He looks certain to be appointed as the new German national team boss with Joachim Low leaving his own role with the 2010 World Cup winners, after this summer’s European Championships.

However, despite the apparent plans in place for a chain reaction of coaches in German football, reports from ESPN, via Diario AS, claim La Blaugrana could make a move for the 56-year-old.

Ronald Koeman’s position at the Camp Nou is likely to come under increasing pressure this summer, if his team do fall short in the La Liga title race, and Flick is on their list of targets alongside Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.