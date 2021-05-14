Barcelona to keep hold of Riqui Puig in 2021/22

Barcelona are not considering a loan exit or a sale for rising star Riqui Puig this summer despite speculation over his future at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish U21 international clashed with Ronald Koeman at the start of the 2020/21 campaign with the Dutch boss accusing him of leaking information.

However, despite relations apparently improving in recent months, the La Masia Academy graduate has barely featured during the club’s La Liga title challenge in 2021.

He was linked with a loan move away from Catalonia in January with the potential for another loan exit surfacing again this summer.

But despite the frustrating situation, the 23-year-old remains committed to staying at Barcelona next season, and according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana have no plans to release him.

Fellow midfielder Carles Alena is set to return to Koeman’s side this month, after a season on loan at Getafe, but he could be on the way back out in the months ahead, with less than 12 months to go on his current contract.