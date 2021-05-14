Barcelona B controversially recall Oscar Mingueza for play-off games

Barcelona have allowed defender Oscar Mingueza to rejoin their B team squad for the final games of the 2020/21 season.

La Blaugrana have granted permission for the Spanish U21 international to be included in Garcia Pimienta’s squad for their vital play-off semi-final game against UCAM Murcia this weekend.

Mingueza has only played one game for Pimienta’s reserve team this season following his rapid rise to becoming a first team regular under Ronald Koeman in 2021.

The decision to allow Mingueza to return to the B team has been met with criticism as it displays the unfair structure of second and third tier Spanish football which includes La Liga B teams up against smaller regional clubs.

Clubs sending first-team players back down to their B teams for playoff games is why I will always be happy to cheer against B teams in Spain. https://t.co/HlvMlrO7cu — Brendy Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) May 14, 2021

Barcelona B face UCAM Murcia in Extremadura on Saturday, where a win would put them into the final round of play-off games, and one further victory away from a place in the Segunda Division for the first time since 2018.