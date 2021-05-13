Watch: Rodrygo doubles Real Madrid’s lead at Granada just before half-time

Real Madrid travel to Andalusia this evening to play a game they simply must win. Zinedine Zidane’s men are facing off against Granada in La Liga, a side that have defied the odds since coming up from Segunda at the beginning of last season and pose a real threat. They beat Barcelona at Camp Nou two weeks ago, and will be hoping to repeat the trick at Valdebebas this evening.

Madrid go into the game third, a point behind Barcelona and a point ahead of Sevilla but, crucially, five points off Atletico Madrid following their tight 2-1 defeat of Real Sociedad last night. If Los Blancos drop points here tonight their title challenge will be as good as dead. Granada, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. They’re tenth, ten points off a European place but 14 clear of the relegation zone.

Madrid took a nerve-settling lead inside the opening 17 minutes. La Fabrica product Miguel Gutierrez, third-choice left-back after Ferland Mendy and Marcelo, threaded through a wonderful ball to find the veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who finished successfully to get visiting noses in front, before Brazilian wide man Rodrygo added a second two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half.