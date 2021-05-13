Watch: Erling Haaland bullies Dayot Upamecano to score golazo in DFB-Pokal final

Erling Haaland is a name on the lips of every football fan this summer, with the Norwegian marksman one of the hottest talents available on the European market. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga have been credited with holding interest in the youngster, but it’s yet to see whether Borussia Dortmund will allow him to leave the club this window.

Haaland showed his talents on Thursday night in the final of the DFB-Pokal, where Dortmund were taking on Leipzig. He bullied the highly-rated and Bayern Munich-bound Dayot Upamecano to score a remarkable second goal for his team on the night, in a game they’d go on to win 4-1. Haaland and Jadon Sancho scored a brace each.

While Madrid seem to be intent on pursuing Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona have made Haaland their priority. They’re keen to convince captain Lionel Messi to stay at the club by proving they have a sporting project built for success in the offing, and securing Haaland’s signature would be the perfect way to demonstrate that. They first, however, need to get their finances in order.