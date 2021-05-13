The reason Marcelo won’t travel with Real Madrid to Granada

In a team as accustomed to injuries as Real Madrid, Marcelo’s absence from the squad to travel to face Granada in La Liga this evening didn’t cause too much consternation at first glance. But later, as Marca have reported, it was realised that the Brazilian left-back wasn’t injured and that the decision was a technical one on Zinedine Zidane’s part.

According to sources close to the club, rumours that Marcelo clashed with Zidane could be on the money. There was no clash in front of the rest of the dressing room, so if there was an issue it took place solely between the two. The Brazilian is said to be unhappy at being taken off against Sevilla on Sunday evening midway through the second half.

Marcelo is enduring the worst season of his Madrid career. Now backup to Ferland Mendy, he’s not performed at his expected level whenever given the opportunity this season, and was haunted by a statistic that saw him lose six of the first eight games he played in white this campaign. Now 33, his days at the Santiago Bernabeu look numbered.