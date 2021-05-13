Spanish football morning headlines: The reason Marcelo’s not travelling to Granada, Cristiano’s surprising celebration to mark landmark goal, Messi could travel to Copa America without closing Barcelona renewal

Spanish football morning headlines for May 13th

The reason Marcelo won’t travel with Real Madrid to Granada

In a team as accustomed to injuries as Real Madrid, Marcelo’s absence from the squad to travel to face Granada in La Liga this evening didn’t cause too much consternation at first glance. But later, as Marca have reported, it was realised that the Brazilian left-back wasn’t injured and that the decision was a technical one on Zinedine Zidane’s part.

Read more here.

Cristiano Ronaldo marks 100th Juventus goal with surprising celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Juventus has come under fire from many quarters, with their high-profile failure in Europe and, this season, Serie A, dominating the narrative. One can’t question his professionalism, however, with the Portuguese scoring the 100th goal of his Juventus career last night against Sassuolo. He marked the goal, however, with a surprising celebration, note Diario AS.

Read more here.

Lionel Messi could go to the Copa America without signing new Barcelona deal

Lionel Messi’s contract renewal could be set to rumble on for some time according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona expect the Argentine to respond to the proposal on the table once the season ends on May 23rd, with the initial idea being that Messi collects half his fee for the next two years as a Barcelona player and makes up the difference in the three years he acts as an ambassador for the club while he plays in the United States.

Read more here.