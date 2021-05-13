Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona’s Koeman-dependent Memphis deal, PSG want Ramos, Laporta’s two-and-a-half hour lunch with Koeman

Spanish football evening headlines for May 13th

Barcelona reach Ronald Koeman-dependent deal with Memphis Depay

Barcelona are working behind the scenes to strengthen the squad ahead of next season according to Marca. The club is still waiting for its financial audit to be completed to know exactly how much they can allocate to transfers, with their key target Erling Haaland, as well as how much they can pay Lionel Messi. Talks are also progressing on soon-to-be free agents, with an agreement closed with Memphis Depay so long as Ronald Koeman stays on as Barcelona coach beyond the end of this season.

Paris Saint-Germain going with everything to sign Sergio Ramos

The future of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will become clear in the coming weeks according to Diario AS. Negotiations for his contract renewal with the club have been stalled for weeks, with neither party changing their position. Madrid have offered him a one-year contract extension and a 10% salary reduction, while Ramos wants a two-year deal. Time is running out, however, with just two weeks to go in the season and only a month-and-a-half until Ramos’ contract expires.

Ronald Koeman’s dinner with Joan Laporta lasted two-and-a-half hours

Calm has prevailed at Barcelona following their fiasco at Levante according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana threw away two leads to virtually cede the title, but calm analysis has taken priority over emotional reactions. The club haven’t forgotten the green shoots Ronald Koeman’s team has displayed this season, not least the Copa del Rey win.