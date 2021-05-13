Ronald Koeman’s dinner with Joan Laporta lasted two-and-a-half hours

Calm has prevailed at Barcelona following their fiasco at Levante according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana threw away two leads to virtually cede the title, but calm analysis has taken priority over emotional reactions. The club haven’t forgotten the green shoots Ronald Koeman’s team has displayed this season, not least the Copa del Rey win.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta held a summit with Koeman this Thursday at the Via Veneto restaurant in the city centre. Accompanied by his sports vice president, Rafa Yuste, the trio spent two-and-a-half hours there before emerging to a media scrum all smiles. The club have played down the importance of the meeting, arguing it was simply one of many the two have shared in the past two months.

Laporta wanted explanations on the team’s progress, especially the failure to win the recent games against Granada, Atletico Madrid and Levante. He wanted to understand why the team fell in key moments, and how Koeman feels he’s supported by the team. The meeting will not take a decision on the Dutchman’s future at Camp Nou. He’s still contracted until the summer of 2022, and a more exhaustive analysis won’t come until after this current season has drawn to a close in the next couple of weeks. Whatever happens, Laporta knows it’s imperative to treat Koeman, a club legend, with respect.