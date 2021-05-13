Lionel Messi could go to the Copa America without signing new Barcelona deal

Lionel Messi’s contract renewal could be set to rumble on for some time according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona expect the Argentine to respond to the proposal on the table once the season ends on May 23rd, with the initial idea being that Messi collects half his fee for the next two years as a Barcelona player and makes up the difference in the three years he acts as an ambassador for the club while he plays in the United States.

It’s possible, according to reports, that Messi could go to the Copa America with Argentina this summer without having renewed his Barcelona contract. His predisposition to continue at Camp Nou is said to remain, but he wants to know in detail the economic offer presented by the club before committing, as well as the sporting project prepared.

Reports today suggest that Barcelona have given the green light to a move that would see his friend and compatriot Sergio Aguero join him in Catalonia, but Messi is said to want a winning project that will ensure he arrives at the Qatar World Cup in 2022 in the best condition possible. That means he could wait until after the Copa America, which runs between June 11th and July 11th, to commit his future, even though his current deal with the Blaugrana expires on June 30th.