Eibar fight back to draw 1-1 with Real Betis at Ipurua

Eibar fought back to rescue a point against Real Betis at Ipurua in La Liga on Thursday evening. The Basque side went a goal down to their Andalusian visitors courtesy of a fourth minute strike from the veteran Mexican Andres Guardado, assisted by his compatriot Diego Lainez. They equalised in the 84th minute through Sergi Enrich.

The result leaves Betis in sixth, level on points with seventh-placed Villarreal and one behind fifth-placed Real Sociedad. Los Verdiblancos are unbeaten in five but have recorded just one win in that time, proving it difficult to turn one point into three. Eibar are embroiled in a relegation battle, currently sitting rockbottom. They’re level on points with 19th-placed Elche, one behind 18th-placed Real Valladolid and three off Huesca and the safety from relegation they represent.

Betis host Huesca next up at the Benito Villamarin in Seville, before closing out the season in Galicia away to Celta Vigo. Eibar go to Mestalla to take on Valencia this Sunday before playing the mighty Barcelona at Ipurua on the final day of the campaign.