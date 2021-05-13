Diego Simeone: “Their goal made us really suffer in those last few minutes”

Atletico Madrid hosted Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano this evening in a game crucial to their La Liga title hopes, and pulled off a big, if tense, 2-1 win. Los Rojiblancos had drawn with Barcelona at Camp Nou last Saturday, a result the Catalans followed up with another draw at Levante to cede ground in the race. Real Madrid, similarly, dropped points against Sevilla on Sunday night.

That meant that Atletico went into the game top of the table, and have managed to fortify their lead. They’re now four points clear of Barcelona, five clear of Madrid and six clear of Sevilla heading into the final two games. They’ve managed to all but kill off Barcelona and Sevilla’s title bids and put Madrid until real pressure ahead of their game tomorrow night.

Atletico took the lead in the 15th minute through Yannick Carrasco, one of Los Rojiblancos’ best performers this season. He collected a high ball inside the box on the left before steadying himself and finishing neatly to give his team a pivotal early advantage. Angel Correa doubled it in the 28th. Luis Suarez did excellently to tee up the Argentine who finished coolly. It was all plain sailing up until the 83rd minute, when Igor Zubeldia pulled one back for the visitors to set up a nervy finish.

“We knew we had to win against an opponent who away from home does things very well,” Diego Simeone said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “We had a great first half and second half as well, but in this tight end of the season their goal made us really suffer in those last few minutes. We need to rest. It’s been a very tough season and it’s going to be tough until the end. It started too fast and it’s something that’s affected all teams, we’re not the exception. We continue, game-by-game, knowing Sunday will be another important and difficult game”