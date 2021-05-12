Watch: Angel Correa doubles Atletico Madrid’s lead against Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano this evening in a game crucial to their La Liga title hopes. Los Rojiblancos drew with Barcelona at Camp Nou last Saturday, a result the Catalans followed up with another draw at Levante to cede ground in the race. Real Madrid, similarly, dropped points against Sevilla on Sunday night.

That means that Atletico currently sit top of the table, and endeavour to stay there. They’re a point clear of Barcelona, two clear of Real Madrid and three clear of Sevilla, heading into the final three games. If they can beat La Real in the Spanish capital this evening, they’ll all but kill off Barcelona and Sevilla’s title bids and put serious pressure on Madrid ahead of their game tomorrow night.

Atletico took the lead in the 15th minute through Yannick Carrasco, one of Los Rojiblancos’ best performers this season. He collected a high ball inside the box on the left before steadying himself and finishing neatly to give his team a pivotal early advantage. Angel Correa, another important performer this campaign, doubled it in the 28th. Luis Suarez did excellently to tee up the Argentine who finished coolly.