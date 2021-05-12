UEFA open investigation to see whether they can sanction Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

The Super League drama is ongoing. UEFA’s ethics and discipline inspectors have been appointed to investigate the entire episode, according to Marca, and figure out whether it’s within the organisation’s powers to sanction the architects of the breakaway, Barcelona and Real Madrid from La Liga and Juventus from Serie A.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, is firm in his efforts to punish the clubs still competing in the Super League. He sees the six Premier League clubs, the first to leave the proposed breakaway, as being in one category, followed by the next three to leave, Atletico Madrid, Milan and Inter, in another. He decried the three that remain as being flat-earthers who will be held responsible.

UEFA pardoned the nine other clubs last week, charging them with a financial sanction. The aforementioned legal investigation carried out at their behest will give UEFA a better idea on what they can do to the three remaining rebels. A week ago, Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus published a letter criticising the pressure and threats they’ve been subjected to by UEFA to abandon the Super League project.