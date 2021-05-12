Spanish football morning headlines: Laporte criticised in France, Koeman’s future under threat, Casemiro on a tight rope, Barcelona’s seven sins

Spanish football morning headlines for May 12th

Criticism in France for Aymeric Laporte switching to La Roja

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte switched allegiance from France to La Roja on Tuesday according to Marca, with the ambition of playing for Luis Enrique’s side at Euro 2020. It’s a decision that’s generated criticism and disappointment in France.

Debate about Ronald Koeman’s future intensifies

Barcelona left La Liga behind them at Levante on Tuesday evening, according to Marca. The Blaugrana blew two leads to draw 3-3, turning the title battle into a two-horse race fought between Atletico and Real Madrid. Ronald Koeman, Barcelona’s coach, has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and it’s only going to intensify after last night.

Casemiro walking a tight rope

Casemiro is walking a tight rope, note Diario AS. The Brazilian has accumulated nine yellow cards this season and is one away from picking up a ban, a situation that comes at the most pivotal moment of the season, with three games to go and the title at stake. Real Madrid’s defensive midfielder is of key importance to them.

Barcelona’s seven sins at Levante

Barcelona twice blew leads at Levante in La Liga last night, kissing goodbye to any hopes of a title challenge barring a miracle. The Blaugrana were 2-0 up at half-time only to see Levante come back to 2-2, then went 3-2 up only to draw 3-3. For Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants were guilty of committing seven deadly sins.

