Spanish football evening headlines: Sevilla name starting lineup, UEFA open investigation into Super League, Lahoz named referee of Champions League final

Spanish football evening headlines for May 12th

Sevilla and Valencia name starting lineups for this evening’s match at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

It’s unlikely, but Sevilla are still in the hunt for La Liga after Barcelona’s shock draw with Levante last night. They welcome Valencia to the Sanchez-Pizjuan this evening hungry for a win, if not to try and apply pressure to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid than to see if they could catch Barcelona and finish in the top three.

UEFA open investigation to see whether they can sanction Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

The Super League drama is ongoing. UEFA’s ethics and discipline inspectors have been appointed to investigate the entire episode, according to Marca, and figure out whether it’s within the organisation’s powers to sanction the architects of the breakaway, Barcelona and Real Madrid from La Liga and Juventus from Serie A.

Mateu Lahoz named referee of Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City

Villarreal will face Manchester United in the final of the Europa League after overcoming Arsenal in the semi-final, but there’ll be no Spanish club in the Champions League final after Real Madrid were knocked out by Chelsea in the semi-final. They’ll face Manchester City in the final on May 29th, and the game will be presided over by Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, according to Marca, ensuring there’s some Iberian representation.

