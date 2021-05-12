Marcelo left out of Real Madrid’s squad to travel to Granada

Real Madrid trained at Valdebebas today in the last session before they travel to Granada for another crucial La Liga clash tomorrow. Barcelona dropped points last night and Atletico Madrid play this evening, meaning that the game is of real importance to Zinedine Zidane and his players in their title ambitions.

A last minute blow, however, is that Marcelo won’t travel with the team. The Brazilian, who turned 33 today, hasn’t been included in Zidane’s squad according to Diario AS. Miguel Gutierrez, the Castilla defender, is expected to start at left-back in his place. There was also good news, however, with right-back Alvaro Odriozola recovering from his knock against Sevilla.

With Odriozola back, Zidane will try to build a balanced defence amidst the casualties. The back five is expected to be Thibaut Courtois, Odriozola, Eder Militao, Nacho and Gutierrez. Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy didn’t train. All four will find it challenging to play for Los Blancos again this season, but Raphael Varane could be back in time for the game against Athletic Bilbao next Sunday.